Hey everyone!
Today I’m bringing you an update that’s been the most requested lately: ⚡ optimisation.
🖥️ Tested on Lower-End Machines
Thanks to this update, Primal Planet should now run better on lower-end machines — slightly older laptops and PCs should be able to handle the game much more smoothly.
I tested the new build on an older laptop, and it ran surprisingly well:
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i3-7100U @ 2.40GHz
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 (Integrated)
DirectX: Version 11
Note: The game was tested on integrated graphics. Performance may vary depending on your setup.
What’s more:
💡 Visual Lighting
Primal Planet features a Visual Lighting system that kicks in during sunrise, sunset, and nighttime — casting the world into darkness, while things like fire, glowing objects, and the player light up their surroundings.
This adds a lot of atmosphere, but it can also impact performance.
To help with that, there’s now an option to disable Visual Lighting in the PC version:
Settings → Accessibility → Visual Lighting (OFF)
If you’re on a lower-end machine and still having performance issues, try turning Visual Lighting off to boost your framerate.
Previous updates:
Since the release of Primal Planet, I’ve published three major updates:
Thanks for playing and supporting Primal Planet 💚
– Albert van Zyl aka Seethingswarm
Developer of Primal Planet
