Hey everyone!

Today I’m bringing you an update that’s been the most requested lately: ⚡ optimisation.

🖥️ Tested on Lower-End Machines

Thanks to this update, Primal Planet should now run better on lower-end machines — slightly older laptops and PCs should be able to handle the game much more smoothly.

I tested the new build on an older laptop, and it ran surprisingly well:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-7100U @ 2.40GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 (Integrated)

DirectX: Version 11

Note: The game was tested on integrated graphics. Performance may vary depending on your setup.

What’s more:

💡 Visual Lighting

Primal Planet features a Visual Lighting system that kicks in during sunrise, sunset, and nighttime — casting the world into darkness, while things like fire, glowing objects, and the player light up their surroundings.

This adds a lot of atmosphere, but it can also impact performance.

To help with that, there’s now an option to disable Visual Lighting in the PC version:

Settings → Accessibility → Visual Lighting (OFF)

If you’re on a lower-end machine and still having performance issues, try turning Visual Lighting off to boost your framerate.

Previous updates:

Since the release of Primal Planet, I’ve published three major updates:

Thanks for playing and supporting Primal Planet 💚



– Albert van Zyl aka Seethingswarm

Developer of Primal Planet