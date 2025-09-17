 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20010340 Edited 17 September 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Add combo cancel with jump for many attacks
- Optimize performance in some situation.
- Slightly adjust the level design of level 4.
- Weaken the power of air heavy attack of staff.
- Strengthened the HP of the last boss, but increased the damage ratio of its weak point.

