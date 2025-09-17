0.8.13 Update
Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!
0.8.13
Boss
- Cult Leader Askard, Erma, the Mad Scientist: Adjusted the single target attack cycle of laser attack patterns from 0.08 seconds to 0.25 seconds (downward adjustment).
- 🥕Kovess, the Guardian Demon of Qlippoth: Fixed an issue where it would become invincible in certain situations.
Artifacts
|Image
|Changes
|Helena's Model Stairway
- 🥕Modified text to match the effect (Upon entering floor -> Upon changing location)
|Spiny Shell
- 🥕Slightly increased attack range to match the visual.
|White Egg Shell
- 🥕Fixed an issue where effects continued to generate on enemies that blocked attacks.
Weapons
|Image
|Changes
|Adamah's Oath
- Modified text description.
- Previous: When using magic, summons a 'Magic Blade' that flies toward enemies and deals damage. (Damage: 20 + 70% of consumed MP)
- Changed: When using magic, summons a 'Magic Blade' that flies toward enemies and deals damage. (Damage: 20 + 70% of missing MP)
|Beast Marks Sword 'Hou'
- Special attack speed reduction is changed. (-33% -> -24%)
- Changed to 2-hit combo. (Damage per hit is applied as 'current multiplier / 2')
|Blade
- Basic sheath/draw invincibility frame time increased by 10%.
- 'Special Attack: Heavy Slash' damage adjusted from Physical Damage 220% -> 235%.
|Famed Sword 'Muramasa'
- Swift Slash MP cost changed to 0.
- Attack effects adjusted to be slightly less flashy.
|Fragment of Nastrond
- 🥕Naturally changed HUD description.
- 🥕Visual slightly improved when effect activates.
- 🥕Fixed an issue where 'Effect Transparency' option was not applied.
|Heidi
- 'Overheat' text description is changed.
- Previous: In 'Overheat' state, normal attacks are changed to fire attribute damage based and attack speed is fixed at 300%.
- Changed: Attack speed is fixed at 300%, and normal attacks are changed to fire attribute based. (Damage: 110% of fire damage)
- 🥕Fixed an issue where normal attacks were not changed to fire attribute based in overheat state.
|Library Spectral Sealing Society Mark I
- 🥕Fixed an issue where dash attack damage did not increase.
- 🥕Fixed an issue where spirits were not affected by transparency adjustment.
|Rendblade: Drifting Willow
- Critical hit chance changed. (25% -> 30%)
|Rendblade: Heavenrend
- 🥕Modified Iaidō Slash damage text to match actual effect. (300%->200%)
|Rendblade: RuinDance
- 'Barrage' damage adjusted. (50% of physical damage -> 75%)
|Silence of Everfrost
- Effect is changed.
- Previous: When blocking enemy attacks through Tackle, artifact Echo of the Glacier is immediately activated.
- Changed: Tackle is changed to Special Attack: Ice Sliding. When blocking enemy attacks during invincibility time, artifact Echo of the Glacier is immediately activated.
- Fixed an issue where 'Echo of the Glacier' effect was not visible in certain situations when parry succeeded.
|The Awaiting Azureblade
- The 'Rendblade' gauge charging speed during sheath is 25% slower.
|Winter Smith's Draftblade
- '15% ice attribute damage on direct attacks' effect is added.
- 🥕Changed basic attack effects.
Dungeons
|Image
|Changes
|Woodlands
- 🥕Woodlands: Adjusted traveler position to appear more naturally.
Bug Fixes
- 🥕Subspace Shop: Fixed an issue where magic icons did not disappear after purchasing spellbooks.
- 🥕Fixed an issue where ally companion transparency was occasionally not applied properly.
- 🥕Fixed an issue where miracle 'Astronomer' level 12 trait did not trigger on weapon special attacks and dash attacks.
Multiplayer
- 🥕Fixed an issue where stone tablet range was not immediately reflected in inventory UI on client side after rotating stone tablets.
