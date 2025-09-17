0.8.13 Update

Image Changes



Adamah's Oath

Modified text description.

Previous: When using magic, summons a 'Magic Blade' that flies toward enemies and deals damage. (Damage: 20 + 70% of consumed MP)

Changed: When using magic, summons a 'Magic Blade' that flies toward enemies and deals damage. (Damage: 20 + 70% of missing MP)











Beast Marks Sword 'Hou'

Special attack speed reduction is changed. (-33% -> -24%)



Changed to 2-hit combo. (Damage per hit is applied as 'current multiplier / 2')







Blade

Basic sheath/draw invincibility frame time increased by 10%.



'Special Attack: Heavy Slash' damage adjusted from Physical Damage 220% -> 235%.







Famed Sword 'Muramasa'

Swift Slash MP cost changed to 0.



Attack effects adjusted to be slightly less flashy.







Fragment of Nastrond

🥕Naturally changed HUD description.



🥕Visual slightly improved when effect activates.



🥕Fixed an issue where 'Effect Transparency' option was not applied.







Heidi

'Overheat' text description is changed.

Previous: In 'Overheat' state, normal attacks are changed to fire attribute damage based and attack speed is fixed at 300%.

Changed: Attack speed is fixed at 300%, and normal attacks are changed to fire attribute based. (Damage: 110% of fire damage)





🥕Fixed an issue where normal attacks were not changed to fire attribute based in overheat state.







Library Spectral Sealing Society Mark I

🥕Fixed an issue where dash attack damage did not increase.



🥕Fixed an issue where spirits were not affected by transparency adjustment.







Rendblade: Drifting Willow

Critical hit chance changed. (25% -> 30%)







Rendblade: Heavenrend

🥕Modified Iaidō Slash damage text to match actual effect. (300%->200%)







Rendblade: RuinDance

'Barrage' damage adjusted. (50% of physical damage -> 75%)







Silence of Everfrost

Effect is changed.

Previous: When blocking enemy attacks through Tackle, artifact Echo of the Glacier is immediately activated.

Changed: Tackle is changed to Special Attack: Ice Sliding. When blocking enemy attacks during invincibility time, artifact Echo of the Glacier is immediately activated.





Fixed an issue where 'Echo of the Glacier' effect was not visible in certain situations when parry succeeded.







The Awaiting Azureblade

The 'Rendblade' gauge charging speed during sheath is 25% slower.



