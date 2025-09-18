Added all Pro Team Elite cards from previous three weeks ("Complete Set")
Added Play Now stadiums: Alexander Stadium, Crown Oil Arena, DCBL Stadium
Added Play Now stadiums: Stade Ernest-Wallon, The Shay Stadium, Victoria Pleasure Ground
Added Auction House player position filter
Added Coach Career membership and support staff reset functionality
Added Coach Career representative team management (new careers)
Added Career Player Recruitment age and free agent filters
Updated team rosters: Dragons, Raiders, Panthers, Sea Eagles
Updated team rosters: Knights, Rabbitohs, Tigers, Broncos, Storm
Updated short kick-off AI behaviour
Updated Coach Career representative match line-up selection
Updated Coach Career training UI
Improved hold-down-in-tackle defensive reaction
Improved acting dummy-half awareness
Improved touch line AI movement
Increased defensive retreat speed
Rectified 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup finals UI
Rectified Pro Team Series filter functionality
Rectified Pro Team UI scrolling
Rectified Custom Clubs HUD preview colours
Improved Stability
Update Notes: 18 September
Update notes via Steam Community
