PATCH NOTES v0.5j

9/16/2025

Hey everyone and welcome to another week of patch notes. This week we got some big things in store like VOICE ACTING for all our main characters!!! Toggle settings for HIT BOXES so everyone can fine tune how they play, and Bounties receiving the rest of our campaign so they'll feel more dynamic. Let's check out the details.

NEW FEATURES

- Add toggles for turning on hitboxes

MULTIPLAYER

- Teammate lasers and bombs are now more transparent

- Teammate healing and shield abilities are more visible

VOICE ACTING

We have voice actors for all roles now!!! Rejoice the evil AI has been vanquished

CAMPAIGN

- Fixed several spelling issues throughout the campaign

- More art asset updates

Lvl 4 Endless Expanse (FULLY REMADE)

- Bombers now target you

- Bomber HP 18000 -> 45000

- Elite Gatling 7 Spread Shot now targets you

- Some Cultist Bolts now heat seek onto you

- Rebalanced and increased HP to many of the larger units

- NEW Enemy the Winged Gunner

Lvl 6 Red Planet

- Elite Chompers now more "Elite" and summon the mini charging Chompers every 4 seconds.

Lvl 7 Outpost

- Space Jellys can now fire from offscreen again

- Jelly HP: 130,000 -> 110,000

- Additional Elite Battlecruiser added to the end of the map.

Lvl 10 Black Dunes

- Fixed the size of the tanks and defenders

- Several Worms removed from the tank section and around the level

- Mine's from Mineship HP: 60,000 - 30,000

- Flame Tanks projectile speed: 10 - 8

- V4 Fleet Elite Flamethrower Cooldown: 3.5s - 8s

- V4 Fleet Elite Forcefield Cooldown: 5s - 7s

- BOSS Hover Tank HP: 4,750,000 -> 7,000,000

Lvl 13 Graveyard

- Undead Fruitflys can now fire from offscreen again

- Dive Undead Fruitflys projectile speed reduced from 3.5 -> 3

- Dive Undead Fruitflys bullet loops: 3 -> 1

Lvl 15 Scorched Earth

- Removed 2 more lasers from end section

Note: Should make this area feel less oppressive, Ravens 4th form is hard enough.

BALANCE

Tech Ventilation: Ship Mod

- NEW: Reduces your shield regeneration by -30% (3.9 seconds up from 3 base)

Note: Wanted to keep the CDR high but at a cost, will see how this feels.

Shield Sapping Ammo: Ship Mod

- REMOVED: -750 Shield

- NEW: -15% Shield Regeneration

Note: Think this feels more fair that the speed is what is reduced and not the flat amount of shield.

Lunarite Armor: Armor Mod

- Health Bonus: 5000 -> 4000

- NEW: Increase your shield regeneration by 20%

Note: Want this to feel unique in what it does by adding the shield regen speed at the cost of 1000 health and a build that promotes the new shield regeneration affix.

Recharging Engine: Engine

- Cooldown: 7s - 6s

- Energy Cost: 10000 -> 8000

Note: Trying to make this a little more appealing, think it feels good overall but needs to be a bit more reliable. Will keep an eye on it.

Carbine: Primary

- Damage: 2950 -> 3100

- Fire Rate: 0.185 -> 0.180

Note: Slight buffs for this to make it feel a bit better.

BOUNTIES

Endless Expanse

- added Space Jelly spawns

- added Outpost Drone spawns

Deep Forest

- added Flame Thrower Bikes to the enemy spawn

- added Chompers and Chomper Elites

- added UFO boss

Crystal Ruins

- added Outpost Drone spawns

NeoCity

- added Flame Thrower Bikes to the enemy spawn

Junkyard

- added Junkyard boss to boss spawn

Corrupted Forest

- reduced enemy spawn times

- vines and mushrooms can no longer overlap

- Added Graveyard to the pool

- Added Black Sand Dunes to the pool

- Added Nebula to the pool

- Added Belly of the Beast to the pool

- Added Scorched Earth to the pool

BUG FIXES

- fix Nero's portrait in the Graveyard stage

- fix shield animation on Crystal Ruins shield bot

- fix butterfly spawn position