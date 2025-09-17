Hail, Cosmonauts!

The moment you've been waiting for is here! The Early Access version of Cubic Cosmos is now available! Pick it up now to enjoy a 25% discount!

Stuck in a deadly game, you have chosen to fight destiny and escape your fate.

Got What It Takes to Break the Cycle?

The Early Access version includes:

Three Classes for Diverse Decks: Different classes with unique features for endless strategic combinations.

200+ Cards to Build a Winning Deck: Pair your favorite cards and Relics to build a unique and unstoppable deck.

9 Heroes With Unique Skills: Choose the hero that fits your playstyle and help them break the cycle of fate.

Innovative Gameplay Modes: Enjoy new experiences with daily challenges and Mastery Mode.

Save Your Faves With the Doll System: Smuggle your favorite cards inside Dolls to use them again in the next run!

Take a Risk With Random Events: Your choices make each run different.

An Array of Achievements: Show off your skills with basic and challenge achievements.

Future Plans

The demo will be taken offline when the Early Access version goes on sale. Thank you to all of our playtesters for your valuable feedback. The Early Access version is a critical step in development, and before we reach version 1.0 we would like to invite everyone to keep providing us with invaluable suggestions and ideas.

We have created a development roadmap to show what content will be added following the Early Access release. We'll continue to make changes according to your feedback, so the roadmap might also change. We hope that this will help us to communicate with our players and give everyone a clear picture of the development process.

Please feel free to join our Discord to stay up to date with the latest news.

Thanks once again for your support, and please enjoy the game!

Cubic Cosmos Team