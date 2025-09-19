 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20010049 Edited 19 September 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Tacticians!

We are rolling out a patch to add some backend work and fix some bugs!

Patch Schedule

  • PT: 11 AM, Sep 19, 2025

  • ET: 2 PM, Sep 19, 2025

  • CEST: 8 PM, Sep 19, 2025

  • KST: 3 AM, Sep 20, 2025

Here are some of the changes in version 0.010.031 that we’ve made to the game:  

  • Worked on the backend framework for the Early Access exclusive skin DLC

  • Fixed the issue where the save files were not properly carrying over from the demo version

  • Fixed the issue where recruiting Elena last would make it impossible to recruit her, as the recruiting event would not appear

  • Fixed the issue where enemy reinforcements would join during the wrong turn in one of the combat scenarios

  • Fixed the issue where the Laughing Doll accessory’s spell did not work properly

  • Fixed font issues where certain Asian languages would not display properly

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.


- ODS Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2530491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link