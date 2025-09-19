Hello, Tacticians!
We are rolling out a patch to add some backend work and fix some bugs!
Patch Schedule
PT: 11 AM, Sep 19, 2025
ET: 2 PM, Sep 19, 2025
CEST: 8 PM, Sep 19, 2025
KST: 3 AM, Sep 20, 2025
Here are some of the changes in version 0.010.031 that we’ve made to the game:
Worked on the backend framework for the Early Access exclusive skin DLC
Fixed the issue where the save files were not properly carrying over from the demo version
Fixed the issue where recruiting Elena last would make it impossible to recruit her, as the recruiting event would not appear
Fixed the issue where enemy reinforcements would join during the wrong turn in one of the combat scenarios
Fixed the issue where the Laughing Doll accessory’s spell did not work properly
Fixed font issues where certain Asian languages would not display properly
We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.
- ODS Team
Changed files in this update