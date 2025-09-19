Hello, Tacticians!

We are rolling out a patch to add some backend work and fix some bugs!

Patch Schedule

PT: 11 AM, Sep 19, 2025

ET: 2 PM, Sep 19, 2025

CEST: 8 PM, Sep 19, 2025

KST: 3 AM, Sep 20, 2025

Here are some of the changes in version 0.010.031 that we’ve made to the game:

Worked on the backend framework for the Early Access exclusive skin DLC

Fixed the issue where the save files were not properly carrying over from the demo version

Fixed the issue where recruiting Elena last would make it impossible to recruit her, as the recruiting event would not appear

Fixed the issue where enemy reinforcements would join during the wrong turn in one of the combat scenarios

Fixed the issue where the Laughing Doll accessory’s spell did not work properly

Fixed font issues where certain Asian languages would not display properly

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server .



- ODS Team