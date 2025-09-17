 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20009969 Edited 17 September 2025 – 04:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've been listening to your feedback and have addressed several consistency issues:
Fixed:

Corrected ~376 images with various visual inconsistencies

Sofia's eyes now consistently appear green throughout the game (this was a regression that made it into the release build)

Improved overall visual consistency based on community reports

What's Next:
We're taking a closer look at animation improvements as we continue developing Episode 2. Our team has completed 450 renders for the upcoming episode and development is progressing well.
Thank you for your detailed feedback and continued support as we refine the experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3112291
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3112292
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link