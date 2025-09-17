We've been listening to your feedback and have addressed several consistency issues:

Fixed:



Corrected ~376 images with various visual inconsistencies



Sofia's eyes now consistently appear green throughout the game (this was a regression that made it into the release build)



Improved overall visual consistency based on community reports



What's Next:

We're taking a closer look at animation improvements as we continue developing Episode 2. Our team has completed 450 renders for the upcoming episode and development is progressing well.

Thank you for your detailed feedback and continued support as we refine the experience.