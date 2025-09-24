New campaign: DCS: F/A-18C & DCS: F-14 Iron Tide Campaign by Sandman Simulation

DCS Core

Decreased time of saving and loading of large missions

VR crash with SecondaryShadowmap module - fixed (https://forum.dcs.world/topic/379042-dcs-crash-in-mp-secondary-shadows/)

Crash on deactivation of RSBN(or PRMG) car - fixed

AI Aircraft

Takeoff procedure correction. Now the next AI aircraft waiting to take off permission to enter the runway is not based on the fact that the previous one has taken off, but based on its distance from the start point.

A-20G. Corrected 3D model dimensions

AI AV-8B problem with take off - fixed (https://forum.dcs.world/topic/379170-av8b-ai-will-not-take-off/)

Weapons

Kh-101 cruise missile. RCS reduced from 0.16 to 0.1 sq.m.

FAB family bombs. Default arm delay changed from maximum to minimum. This will reduce the number of bomb failures during low-altitude releases.

Fixed CTD caused launching missile far away of DLZ





DCS: MiG-29A Fulcrum by Eagle Dynamics

Added: 3D model damage WIP (first iteration).

Added: Additional English HUD/HDD version (fictional for convenience).

Added: Provide lower resolution textures cockpit option.

Added: Controls Indicator overlay (RCTRL+ENTER).

Added: Autostop procedure.

Added: HUD repeater export.

Added: Single missions Georgia 2008.

Fixed: The animations for the cannon trigger and the missile trigger to be swapped.

Fixed: Lock indication is not resetting after lock break. But logic is working correctly and radar stops locking.

FCR: fixed STT extrapolation mode, lock is more stable now when target passes through notch, adjusted radar sensitivity in close combat mode, lock range and it's probability became more accurate, enabled sensitivity attenuation for CAJ mode (work in progress)

Fixed: Air intake louvers animation corrections.

Fixed: CHAFF/FLARE sequence corrections.

Fixed: When repairing after a wheels up landing, the repair completes, but the landing gear is not lowered, so after repair you are dropped back on your belly, negating the repair.

Fixed: IFF issues for clients connected to the mission hosted on a dedicated server. Single Player or Self-hosted servers do not have this issue.

Fixed: When using FCR, missile launch is not blocked in the absence of a LA signal on the HUD/HDD. The lock can be removed by setting the switch PREPARE MAN - AUTO to the MAN position. We continue to work on this functionality. After all the work and testing is completed, we will write how it works.

Fixed: Route point arrows for Mig29 DTC don't work correctly in some cases.

Fixed: GUI Error when try to Import Mig29 DTC in some case.

Fixed: Part of drag chute stays attached behind aircraft under the ground after dropping chute.

Fixed: With broken retracted gear, the gear bay becomes transparent.

Fixed: Part of 3D Pilot model still showing when hidden.

Fixed: Synchronize external mirrors positions with internals.

Fixed: One of Circuit Breakers combinations produce electric power jittering.

Fixed: Padlock keys not working/

Fixed: Imperial units cockpit version IAS indicator animation issue with Mach number.

Fixed: Autostart fails at battery level stage.

Manual: The names of the bars on the instruments have been corrected, information about launching missiles in pairs has been added, and minor adjustments have been made based on comments received.

Fixed: Gear bays are closed after repair despite gear being lowered.

Fixed: No INS alignment after repair.

Post-Release points:

SPO15 - We saw discussion about SPO-15 RWR operations with onboard Radar, we gave elaborated explanation so far here: https://forum.dcs.world/topic/379025-spo15-feedback/page/7/#findComment-5697327

We saw some questions about mobile RSBN/PRMG stations usage. And just a reminder we have a guide for it here: https://forum.dcs.world/topic/378920-rsbnprmg-ground-units-usage-guide/

And Wags video on navigation and landing using RSBN/PRMG here: https://youtu.be/w4QTNLkMZEk

Some players reported difficulties with radar use, mainly due to incorrect mode selection. This update includes several radar fixes, and documentation will be improved to clarify proper usage.

Check latest video from Wags for Ground Attack guide in DCS: MiG-29A Fulcrum: https://youtu.be/iUHbn9UcBeg

Currently the HELMET COOP mode usage sequence has a bug if RADAR state was OFF, before mode was activated. As a workaround to correctly Lock a target using the radar as the supporting sensor in Сooperative mode (COOP), the radar must be on (ILLUM-DUMMY-OFF switch must be in the DUMMY position) BEFORE activating the IRST modes (IR, CC, HELMET, OPT). For this mode you need to also switch IRST modes using the CW CCW switch movement and not use the keys 3, 4, 5, or 6. Activating IRST modes using the keys does not ensure target lock by the radar as an additional channel in Сooperative mode. We plan to correct that for the next update.

DCS: F-16C Viper by Eagle Dynamics

Fixed: Hot start left cheek pylon switch incorrect on hot start.

Fixed: Crosshair and Point Track Box hidden during XR Processing.

Fixed: Slight Zoom change while XR processing.

Fixed: ATP A-A TGP stops tracking target after emergency jettison.

Fixed: TNDL Transmit Power doesn't transfer correctly to the plane.

Fixed: Incorrect "spool down" sound on startup.

DCS: F/A-18C Hornet by Eagle Dynamics

Fixed crash in radar.

Fixed: Range while Search mode - Cannot designate raw bricks

Fixed: Cannot burnthrough jammers - consistently fails - blinking lock.





DCS: Mi-24P Hind by Eagle Dynamics

Added missing axis binds in controls ( Some missing controls - Page 2 - Wish List - ED Forums ):

Pilot(+):

ARK-15 Volume Knob

Radio Jadro-1A Volume

Radio Jadro-1A Squelch Knob

Radio R-828 Volume Knob

Radio R-863 Volume Knob

SPU-8 Main Volume Knob

SPU-8 Intercom Volume Knob

RMI-2, Course Rotary Knob

PKP72M Pitch Trim Knob

SPUU-52 Test Adjustment Knob

Recorder MC-61 Brightness Knob

Sight, Manual Firing Distance Adjustment Knob

Sight, Moving Crosshair Brightness Adjustment Knob

Sight, Moving Crosshair Horizontal Adjustment Knob

Sight, Moving Crosshair Vertical Adjustment Knob

Sight, Fixed Grid Brightness Adjustment Knob

Sight, Target Base Adjustment Knob

Radio R-852 Volume Knob

Backup ADI Vertical Adjustment Knob

Cabin Pressure

Autopilot Heading Channel Delta Correction Knob [encoder, keyboard only]

Autopilot Roll Channel Delta Correction Knob [encoder, keyboard only]

Autopilot Attitude Channel Delta Correction Knob [encoder, keyboard only]



Pilot-Operator(+):

ARK-15 Volume Knob

SPU-8, Main Volume Knob

SPU-8, Intercom Volume Knob

Left Timer Interval Knob

Right Timer Interval Knob

RMI-2, Course Rotary Knob

Sight Light Brightness Knob

Sight Adjustment Knob



Campaigns

DCS: F-14A Zone 5 Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Startup sequence further bullet proofed



DCS: F-14B Speed & Angels Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Startup sequence further bullet proofed



DCS: F-4E Red Flag 81-2 by Reflected Simulations