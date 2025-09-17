New features & QOL:
* Added premade card rule selections (& custom)
* Added premade board layouts (+ Chess960)
* Improved some visuals around discarding
Gameplay changes:
* Adjusted the number of cards in the virtual deck for each rarity level
* Free piece rarity levels increased
* River card added to extend moats
* Rally Legendary - adjacent pieces will follow the leader if possible [needs quote!]
* Nanopiece crisis starts with a bit more goo
Bug fixes:
* improved tests for check in complex situations
* Full Self Driving pawns will now happily drive you into check instead of exploding
* Regression Queen can now capture
* Pawns now set promotion options early so they can be changed by modifiers
Performance:
* Updated to Godot 4.5 release
* Enabled prebaking of shaders to help first-run performance
* Minor optimizations
Rally the Troops
