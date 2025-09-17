New features & QOL:

* Added premade card rule selections (& custom)

* Added premade board layouts (+ Chess960)

* Improved some visuals around discarding



Gameplay changes:

* Adjusted the number of cards in the virtual deck for each rarity level

* Free piece rarity levels increased

* River card added to extend moats

* Rally Legendary - adjacent pieces will follow the leader if possible [needs quote!]

* Nanopiece crisis starts with a bit more goo



Bug fixes:

* improved tests for check in complex situations

* Full Self Driving pawns will now happily drive you into check instead of exploding

* Regression Queen can now capture

* Pawns now set promotion options early so they can be changed by modifiers



Performance:

* Updated to Godot 4.5 release

* Enabled prebaking of shaders to help first-run performance

* Minor optimizations