17 September 2025 Build 20009591 Edited 17 September 2025 – 07:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue where some HP-consuming cards could not be used when the player had sufficient Yangfire Shield.
2. The map screen can now be opened from the post-battle loot selection screen.
3. Adjusted Blood Pact’s targeting so it now applies to all types of cards.
4. Fixed an issue where Phantom Detonation+ sometimes only detonated 2 cards.
5. Phantom Detonation will now also trigger eliminations if gaps are created after the explosion.

