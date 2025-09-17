1. Fixed an issue where some HP-consuming cards could not be used when the player had sufficient Yangfire Shield.
2. The map screen can now be opened from the post-battle loot selection screen.
3. Adjusted Blood Pact’s targeting so it now applies to all types of cards.
4. Fixed an issue where Phantom Detonation+ sometimes only detonated 2 cards.
5. Phantom Detonation will now also trigger eliminations if gaps are created after the explosion.
Exorcism Agency - Version 1.1.4 Update Notes
