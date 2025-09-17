 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20009427 Edited 17 September 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
- Round of refactoring
- Misc bug fixing (mostly UI)
- Wind can now be disabled (Main Menu -> Options -> Game Settings)

Don't say I never did anything for you Disc-cord Golf!

Changed files in this update

