THE TIME HAS COME.

The doors have swung open to our strange, desolate hotel, inviting you in for an introspective journey like no other.



After years of hard work, I'm excited to announce that our game Concierge is finally available. It's a labor of love and me and Lucas put a lot of ourselves into it, so we eagerly hope that it will resonate with you!

ALSO - there's a $500 USD reward. Yep.

As graciously offered by our partner Digital Tribe, this bounty is available to the FIRST person who solves a dastardly riddle hidden deep within the walls of the hotel. Think you've got what it takes to be the most overachieving explorer of all of them? Have at it! You have until the end of Halloweeen, November 3rd.

-- What's next? --

We're not done with the game. We'll keep patching bugs and improving the experience, and you can expect a free update with an entire additional quest and new cutscenes coming in the near future.

Please, please, please let us hear your thoughts! Every kind of feedback is welcome. And let us know of any bugs you find, please! We're a tiny studio, so these kind of things can slip by sometimes. You can use the Steam hub or e-mail me directly at kodinoartes@gmail.com.





Enjoy your stay!

-Yan