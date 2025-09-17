Hey Sleepers,

This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.

For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.

Fixes

Technical and Stability

Fixed a server performance issue.

Improved server stability.

Resources, Building and Crafting

Fixed an issue with several placeables and decorations where they would be rotated at a different angle when a player tried to place them using the Solido Replicator.

Fixed an issue where a building blueprint could not be placed using the Solido Replicator under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where invisible crafted items would pile up in the player’s inventory and take up space if the player switched Sietches while crafting was still ongoing. The fix will prevent the issue from affecting anyone who was not affected before the hotfix was implemented. The accounts already affected will be fixed at a later date.



Combat

Fixed an issue where a rocket detonation could be slightly desynchronized for the shooter and the observer.

Vehicles

Fixed an issue where the vehicle’s handbrake wouldn’t engage by pressing the space bar.

Story, Journey and New Player Experience

Fixed an issue with the “The Price of Rejection“ Mentat contract where the player couldn’t complete the ‘'Use the Hunter-Seeker to Assassinate the Informant’' objective as there was no informant to kill.

We added a fail-safe dialogue option for players who could crash during the loading or inside the dialogue with Fenring during the "Called to a Count" journey. To retrigger the dialogue with Fenring, go back to Elara during the "Talk to Count Fenring" step and choose the "You said Fenring wants to see me" again.

Fixed an issue where selected players would fail to obtain more intel points.

Fixed an issue with unlocalized text in the Deep Digger journey.

Fixed an issue where the "Find Olmen" first objective wouldn't complete when a player entered Imperial Testing Station no. 163.

Fixed an issue where players could be blocked in progressing through the Lost Harvest journey if the "Villari's Prize" contract failed to spawn. In case it fails to spawn, we added the contract to the Anvil Contract Board so you can take it from there.

Fixed a known issue with the deletion of a character and the creation of a new one, where you would spawn at your deleted character’s last logoff location instead of a Hagga Basin South spot after the Tutorial.

Deep Desert and Landsraad