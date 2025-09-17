Patch Notes – Version 1.0.8
This update introduces Latin American Spanish voice-over to the game.
Additional Fixes & Improvements
1. Fixed a bug where the Bori-related prompt would remain on screen.
2. Resolved an issue where the achievement 'First False Step' was not unlocking.
3. Replaced an awkward or low-quality image with an improved version.
We’ll continue delivering bug fixes and stability updates to improve your experience.
Your feedback is always welcome — thank you for playing! 🙏
