 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20009247 Edited 17 September 2025 – 05:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes – Version 1.0.8
This update introduces Latin American Spanish voice-over to the game.

Additional Fixes & Improvements
1. Fixed a bug where the Bori-related prompt would remain on screen.
2. Resolved an issue where the achievement 'First False Step' was not unlocking.
3. Replaced an awkward or low-quality image with an improved version.

We’ll continue delivering bug fixes and stability updates to improve your experience.
Your feedback is always welcome — thank you for playing! 🙏

Changed files in this update

Depot 3690011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link