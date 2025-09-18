 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20009158
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey ChipWits Fans!

We're excited to announce that Update 1.2 is now live, with one of our most requested features: Steam Achievements!

When you launch the game and enter the puzzle selection screen the game will give you back-credit for any achievements you've already earned. So, go claim your achievements today!

Can you collect all 10?

Happy coding!

The ChipWits Team

Full Release Notes

New Features
* #548: Steam Achievements

Bug Fixes
* #1030: Option to limit frame rate, to limit battery consumption

We hope you enjoy these updates! As always, please let us know what you think and report any new bugs you find. Happy coding!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2330721
macOS Depot 2330722
Linux Depot 2330723
