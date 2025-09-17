Hey everyone! The long-awaited upgrade overhaul is now finished! Thank you for being so patient with the upgrade saving bug.
The Upgrade system overhaul is now complete. Upgrades are now shared amongst players.
The cost of an upgrade is the same for solo but goes up with the amount of players.
This should fix all of the annoying saving problems we have been having with upgrades
Fixed Issues where clients would sometimes not get their Fishing UI to respond (let us know in the discord if this reoccurs, I may need log files as I can not recreate this bug on my end :) )
Fixed Issue where Shark SFX would not be effected by Audio sliders
Fixed Issue where Shark would attack on Peaceful
Made beer more potent
Reduced Screenshake when fishing by 15%
Fixed Nessie Spawning in ground on Tutorial
Thank you!!!!!!!
Changed files in this update