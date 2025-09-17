 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY skate. Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20009048 Edited 17 September 2025 – 03:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! The long-awaited upgrade overhaul is now finished! Thank you for being so patient with the upgrade saving bug.

  • The Upgrade system overhaul is now complete. Upgrades are now shared amongst players.

    • The cost of an upgrade is the same for solo but goes up with the amount of players. 

    • This should fix all of the annoying saving problems we have been having with upgrades

  • Fixed Issues where clients would sometimes not get their Fishing UI to respond (let us know in the discord if this reoccurs, I may need log files as I can not recreate this bug on my end :) )

  • Fixed Issue where Shark SFX would not be effected by Audio sliders

  • Fixed Issue where Shark would attack on Peaceful

  • Made beer more potent

  • Reduced Screenshake when fishing by 15%

  • Fixed Nessie Spawning in ground on Tutorial

Thank you!!!!!!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3645891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link