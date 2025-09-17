0.1.2 Update



*Added Level 12 and Level 13.



*Added new entity (Skin-Stealer).



*Level 11 now has entrance to Level 12. Manholes on Level 11 still go to Level 3.



*Added Vending Machines, Dumpsters, and Fire Hydrants to Level 11.



*Added more buildings on Level 11.



*Fixed a gap on Level 11 that allowed the player to leave the playable area.



*Fixed an audio bug when clicking "Continue" in the pause menu.

Previously the level ambience would continue to be muted. This affected every level.



*Fixed an audio bug when Loading Levels 8,9,10,11. The wrong audio would play before.



*Added Fire Hydrants to Level 9.



*Added The "Gloomer" to Level 10.



*Current version build is now properly displayed on the title screen.