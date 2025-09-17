 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20008872 Edited 17 September 2025 – 02:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed players getting stuck during throw ins.

- Fixed hair colors being bugged.

- Slightly reduced body tilt in general and removed it while jumping.

- Fixed footsteps sounds not playing.

- Fixed arm sleeve right not being sized correctly for different body mass sizes.

- Adjusted kick charge to be a little slower to balance shooting.

- Adjusted gravity a little lower.

- Changed raise hand and point finger to be a single press that holds on for 3 seconds then resets instead of needing to hold the keys.

- Removed view distance and effects quality from video settings because they have no effect on visuals or performance. Also moved stadiums settings to the bottom of the video settings list.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Pro Soccer Online Content Depot 1583321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link