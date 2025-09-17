- Fixed players getting stuck during throw ins.

- Fixed hair colors being bugged.

- Slightly reduced body tilt in general and removed it while jumping.

- Fixed footsteps sounds not playing.

- Fixed arm sleeve right not being sized correctly for different body mass sizes.

- Adjusted kick charge to be a little slower to balance shooting.

- Adjusted gravity a little lower.

- Changed raise hand and point finger to be a single press that holds on for 3 seconds then resets instead of needing to hold the keys.

- Removed view distance and effects quality from video settings because they have no effect on visuals or performance. Also moved stadiums settings to the bottom of the video settings list.