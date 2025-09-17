- Fixed players getting stuck during throw ins.
- Fixed hair colors being bugged.
- Slightly reduced body tilt in general and removed it while jumping.
- Fixed footsteps sounds not playing.
- Fixed arm sleeve right not being sized correctly for different body mass sizes.
- Adjusted kick charge to be a little slower to balance shooting.
- Adjusted gravity a little lower.
- Changed raise hand and point finger to be a single press that holds on for 3 seconds then resets instead of needing to hold the keys.
- Removed view distance and effects quality from video settings because they have no effect on visuals or performance. Also moved stadiums settings to the bottom of the video settings list.
Changed files in this update