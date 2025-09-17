Now when the game begins you have to choose whether you want blood and gore. If you choose No it takes you to an intro screen with a guy having a bubblebath that says random gibberish. The menus and laser swords also change to be a calming blue rather than a brutal red.
Guy in a bubblebath v0.1.3L
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2961061
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2961062
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update