17 September 2025 Build 20008568
Update notes via Steam Community

Now when the game begins you have to choose whether you want blood and gore. If you choose No it takes you to an intro screen with a guy having a bubblebath that says random gibberish. The menus and laser swords also change to be a calming blue rather than a brutal red.

Windows English Depot 2961061
macOS English Depot 2961062
