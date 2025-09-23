New Features

· Interact actions can now be remapped.

· Weapon information panel now displays charge attack damage values.

· Timeloop designation (tier and codename) is now shown in the Exploration tab of the datapad.

· Drone Translation and Observation screens feature a larger text window.

· Last consumable item now remains in the loadout with a quantity of 0.

· Crafting of items is blocked if there isn’t enough inventory space.

· Player’s HUD bar will dynamically hide even when a permanent buff is active.

Fixes

· Fixed a rare issue preventing interaction with the rotating door puzzle after the Monsters Do Exist cinematic.

· Endgame save is now created after the cinematic, allowing players to retrigger it in case of a crash.

· Fixed a potential crash when traveling to the Auriga Museum.

· Gluttony Glyph behavior now correctly matches its description.

· Various fixes for input remapping and display.

· Removed stutter when sliding down ladders with camera movement lag value below 1.

· Fixed potential issue with incorrect character rotation when using ladders.

· Exiting the Navigation map while selecting a travel destination no longer causes a soft lock.

· Subtitles now behave correctly when crafting, researching, or pausing.

· Fixed multiple level collision issues.

· Fixed various audio issues.

· Fixed various rare crashes.

· Fixed multiple UI issues.

· Fixed several combat issues.

· Achievements/Trophies now calculate correctly if data was accumulated in another save slot or in the demo. This affects the following:

o Man of the People

o Super-Sleuth

o Good Vibrations

o Tech-Savvy

o Emotional Damage

o Emotional Warfade

o Curator

o Antiquarian

o Keymaster

Tweaks

· Default HDR minimum luminance changed to 3.

· Animosity Glyph behavior improved.

· Teleport skills now better detect the environment.

PC Only

· Monitor selection is now available in video settings.

· DLSS Frame Generation no longer requires a game restart.

· Upscalers and Frame Generators now exclude themselves correctly.





Xbox Series X Only

· Potential fix for crash in Quality Mode when traveling to APC or another map.

Additionally, multiple optimizations and bug fixes have also been applied to improve overall stability and gameplay experience.