Added an option to adjust sounds, now you can increase and decrease volume for Game Sounds (OST) and Game Effects (Sounds) and pause game when pressed "ESC".
I also redraw a new robot to third stage. Changed developer screen to actually in use with logo with different colours and more cool. Changed save points to record where the user cannot modify on the folder and extended the README file/quick reference. Enjoy!
Solaris Arcade Edition 1.2
New Changes for new version 1.2
