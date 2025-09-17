Hello, players!



We have news! This update brings a series of improvements, fixes, and important new features to the game experience. Check out what's changed below:



🛠️ New Features and Improvements:

📌 Multiplayer Campaign Mode is still in development testing.



✅ Improved character system.



✅ Fixed interface widgets.



✅ Various bug fixes and minor bugs.



✅ Performance improvements in various areas of the game.



✅ General game adjustments.



✅ AI improvements.



✅ Game performance improvements.



📌 An important message from Clovek Games:

This project is being developed by a single independent developer.



Clovek Games is committed to continuing to actively work on the game with frequent updates, fixes, and improvements until we reach the full version of the project we want to deliver to you.



📌 Future plans:

Addition of Co-op multiplayer mode to play with friends. We're working to improve the game's performance, improving AI, adding new mechanics and achievements, and listening to community feedback!



🙏 We sincerely thank everyone who believes in our work and continues to support development!



See you in the game!