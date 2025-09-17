Demonbyte Phase 2: Echoes of Mayhem – Patch Notes

Major Gameplay Changes

Removed Crosshair: To bring Demonbyte closer to its retro boomer shooter roots, we’ve removed the crosshair. This change makes the gameplay more challenging and immersive, staying true to the classic FPS feel.

Weapon Balance Updates

Shotgun: Damage increased from 160 → 200 .

Assault Rifle 47: Damage increased from 66 → 89.

Bug Fixes

Demonbeam Gun Ammo: Fixed an issue where ammo pickups only granted 1 charge. They now correctly provide a full 100-charge battery.

Collision Issues: Addressed several cases where monsters could clip through walls or shoot the player through invisible surfaces. (Further testing and fixes are ongoing.)

New Content: Echoes of Mayhem

This Weapon wasn’t originally on our roadmap—but we loved how it turned out and wanted to surprise you!

New Weapon – Scythe: A powerful melee weapon with the highest damage in the game so far. Its slower attack speed keeps it balanced within the arsenal.

New Cutscenes: Additional story and satire cutscenes have been added (though we’re still behind schedule here).

8 New Enemy Types: Expect fresh challenges and gameplay shakeups—you’ll discover them as you explore!

5 Brand-New Levels: With these additions, Demonbyte now features 20 total levels , fulfilling our Phase 2 milestone.

Expanded Voice Parody Moments: More humorous voice lines have been sprinkled in, with plans to expand this even further in future updates.

Text-Based Parody Additions: A few new tongue-in-cheek moments added throughout the game.

Note: The planned “Secret Routes to Unlock Early Weapons” feature has been moved to a future update. Stay tuned!

What’s Next After Phase 2

Reaching Phase 2 marks a big milestone, and here’s what’s ahead:

Engine Upgrade Testing: We’ll begin testing Demonbyte on the newest version of our engine. This update promises better stability, performance improvements, and new features.

Future Updates (if stable): More parody voice lines. Additional secret areas and puzzles to discover. Potential “puzzle-style” secrets (complete tasks to unlock powerful weapons early).



Once this work is complete, we’ll shift focus toward Phase 3 content. For details on Phase 3, check our previously posted roadmap.

Stay Connected

For more updates, discussions, and to share your feedback, you can find us here:

Steam Discussions Forum

Official Discord: Join Here

Thank you all for your continued support as we shape Demonbyte into something truly special.

– Huskey & Could Care Less Studios

