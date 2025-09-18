PLANETA Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, “the Company”) holds the rights to the game title Fruitimo!. When creating or publishing video and streaming content using Fruitimo!, please comply with the following guidelines.

These guidelines are intended for individual players. If a corporation or organization wishes to publish or stream gameplay videos, please contact us in advance through our official inquiry form. Our representative will follow up with you directly.

1. Applicable Works

These guidelines apply to the game software Fruitimo! owned by the Company.

This includes the officially released product version and any update content.

2. Streaming and Video Posting

Individuals are permitted to livestream and upload gameplay videos on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, bilibili, NicoNico, and other social media services.

You may use the images designated by our company when creating your posts. Materials Available for Posts

Monetization is permitted only through official partner programs provided by the platforms.

The following uses are prohibited: Selling gameplay videos as paid content Restricting access behind subscription services or any form of direct paid access



3. Content Restrictions

Fruitimo! is designed to be enjoyed safely by children and families. Please refrain from combining the game with the following content: Expressions that violate public order and morality, or excessive violence/sexual content Content that discriminates against or attacks specific races, religions, or ideologies Extreme language or depictions likely to cause discomfort to children or general audiences

Modifying or reusing game data (e.g., extracting character models or music assets) is prohibited.

4. Spoilers

As Fruitimo! is a casual game, there are no strict restrictions on spoilers.

However, please be considerate of first-time players and avoid including story endings directly in video titles or thumbnails.

5. Copyright Notice

When publishing or distributing content, please include the following copyright notice:

© PLANETA Co., Ltd.

Additionally, we kindly ask you to include the title and URL wherever possible:

For social media posts, we encourage the use of the following hashtags: #フルーティモ #Fruitimo

6. Additional Notes

The Company assumes no responsibility for any trouble, damages, or complaints arising in connection with your streaming or video posting.

Unless specifically authorized, please do not imply or suggest sponsorship, endorsement, or partnership with the Company or its affiliates.

If the Company requests removal of content deemed inappropriate, please comply promptly.

These guidelines are subject to change or update without prior notice.

Effective Date: September 18, 2025