- Increased performance in the city in the open world, the battle dojo, and the garden in multiplayer
- Added an achievement when testing a level with the level editor
- Removed the 60 fps limit after character selection (this was not intentional)
- Details on streetlight materials
- Increased the distance of grass in the open world terrain
- Added volumetric cloud (in high quality only)
- Added screen space reflection in general, as well as the addition of certain water and materials that can support it
- Improved contact shadow distance
- Optimized billboards
- Removed volumetric cloud, custom pass, and screen space reflection in 4-player multiplayer
- Removed the half-resolution mip map optimization for performance mode because it takes too long to load
- Changed the UI from loading to character selection
- Optimized portal rocks
