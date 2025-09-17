 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20008244 Edited 17 September 2025 – 01:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Increased performance in the city in the open world, the battle dojo, and the garden in multiplayer
- Added an achievement when testing a level with the level editor
- Removed the 60 fps limit after character selection (this was not intentional)
- Details on streetlight materials
- Increased the distance of grass in the open world terrain
- Added volumetric cloud (in high quality only)
- Added screen space reflection in general, as well as the addition of certain water and materials that can support it
- Improved contact shadow distance
- Optimized billboards
- Removed volumetric cloud, custom pass, and screen space reflection in 4-player multiplayer
- Removed the half-resolution mip map optimization for performance mode because it takes too long to load
- Changed the UI from loading to character selection
- Optimized portal rocks

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link