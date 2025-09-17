- Increased performance in the city in the open world, the battle dojo, and the garden in multiplayer

- Added an achievement when testing a level with the level editor

- Removed the 60 fps limit after character selection (this was not intentional)

- Details on streetlight materials

- Increased the distance of grass in the open world terrain

- Added volumetric cloud (in high quality only)

- Added screen space reflection in general, as well as the addition of certain water and materials that can support it

- Improved contact shadow distance

- Optimized billboards

- Removed volumetric cloud, custom pass, and screen space reflection in 4-player multiplayer

- Removed the half-resolution mip map optimization for performance mode because it takes too long to load

- Changed the UI from loading to character selection

- Optimized portal rocks