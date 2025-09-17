Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.9.0.25 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

There is now a new land carcass model and texture, and it also has a bones-only version that appears when the carcass's remaining flesh is less than or equal to 25% of its maximum flesh.

There are new sounds for eating bone.

A nest for the deinocherius has been added to the Savage Lands map.

A nest for the deinosuchus has been added to the Savage Lands and the Great Sands maps.

The deinosuchus eating animation no longer snaps out of place at the end of the animation.

Current weight for dinosaurs is now calculated using allometric scaling instead of linear scaling for more realistic weight.

Carrying live dinosaurs has been improved. You can now only carry a dinosaur if its current weight is less than or equal to a quarter of your current weight. Your chance to grab the target is based on your weight versus their weight, lesser amounts of weight for the target being a higher grab chance. Your carried dinosaur is automatically dropped when you die or exit the game. You can attack the carried dinosaur with your regular attacks. Every time you attack the carried dinosaur you have a chance to drop it, the chance to drop it is higher the heavier it is. The anchor point and rotation for the carried dinosaur still isn't perfect and may need some adjustments in the future.

The grabbing sequence (eating animation) now stops when it would be playing the eating sound if it were the eating sequence. This was done so you don't have to sit through the whole eating animation to grab or drop food or dinosaurs.

The grabbing sequence was sped up to 2x the normal speed.

Picking up dead dinosaur bodies is still not finished.

All aerial dinosaurs can now call and attack while flying.

Approximately half of the carcasses that spawn will spawn as bones for the future "bones" diet. Currently any carnivore can eat them.

The carcasses that spawn as flesh will have between 100% and 50% flesh, up from 100% to 25%.

The carcasses that spawn as bone will have between 25% and 20% bone.

Losing health from dehydration is now working properly.