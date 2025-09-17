 Skip to content
Major 17 September 2025 Build 20007915
Update notes via Steam Community

H3LL0!

Time for an update. What's new?

  • 'Help' was translated into Russian and Romanian

  • Added a timer that lets you see for how long you're still invulnerable and can eat the enemies

  • Power up indicators now show you the required key/button you need to press to activate when available

  • There's now a new indicator, if you collected the Blue Rose and still have a second life you will now see "F1R3W4LL" somewhere on the right side of the screen. There was already an indicator on the left but everyone can just read that stuff on the go when being chased by digital scorpions

There's still work to be done, but this update was a must.

Hope you have a great day!

