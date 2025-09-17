H3LL0!
Time for an update. What's new?
'Help' was translated into Russian and Romanian
Added a timer that lets you see for how long you're still invulnerable and can eat the enemies
Power up indicators now show you the required key/button you need to press to activate when available
There's now a new indicator, if you collected the Blue Rose and still have a second life you will now see "F1R3W4LL" somewhere on the right side of the screen. There was already an indicator on the left but everyone can just read that stuff on the go when being chased by digital scorpions
There's still work to be done, but this update was a must.
Hope you have a great day!
Changed files in this update