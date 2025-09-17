A couple of small fixes, but with a broad impact.



- Now the position of NODE when reaching a Checkpoint is corrected on reset and loading to ensure no corrupt or broken state is permanent within a saved game. This will also fix the saved games of those affected by the issue. (If you see now a big difference between the execution on your first try vs the second, that means your original state wasn't correct, so "it is not a bug, it's a feature ;)"



- Fixed some serialization issues when the OS was set to different regions that prevented the dialogues from being triggered correctly. This will also work on past saved games.



Thank you all for your continuous feedback and support

Lapsus Games