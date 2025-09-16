Spectator Loadout
Finally, a reason to be happy your teammates are dead. While you're busy clutching, your teammates can peek at your full loadout, inspect your weapons, and possibly offer you unsolicited fashion advice. Stay alive, and show off the best of your collection!
Genesis Collection
Introducing the Genesis Collection, featuring 17 finishes from community contributors. Genesis Collection items can be accessed via Genesis Uplink Terminals, which are available as a weekly drop.
Changed files in this update