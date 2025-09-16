 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20007819 Edited 17 September 2025 – 00:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hear that? It's the sound of a new update in CS2... and your grenades, which now have unique higher-fidelity sounds for draw, inspect, pin-pull, and throw. For community map makers, there's a new scripting system available along with some examples for you to check out. All that and more in today's update!

Spectator Loadout


Finally, a reason to be happy your teammates are dead. While you're busy clutching, your teammates can peek at your full loadout, inspect your weapons, and possibly offer you unsolicited fashion advice. Stay alive, and show off the best of your collection!

Genesis Collection


Introducing the Genesis Collection, featuring 17 finishes from community contributors. Genesis Collection items can be accessed via Genesis Uplink Terminals, which are available as a weekly drop.

