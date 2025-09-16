Gameplay Updates
- Enemy pieces now match the correct enemies.
- Knockback resistance now applies to dash collisions.
- Player ghosts can revive inside Doc’s special.
- Dashing collision system reworked and fixes for player dashing/Archer head.
- Snipe and Sharpy now spin with specials while dashing.
- Added unlock-all-characters cheat.
- Gold and treasure chest numbers now combine properly.
Visual & UI Improvements
- Added kill cam action zoom.
- Revamped text box sprite.
- Added exit game sprite and fixed credits screen.
- Fixed/added “To Title” button in menus and shop options.
- Shop background updated with clouds and swaying trees.
Systems & Balance
- Created a separate perk shop.
- Rebalanced difficulties.
Changed files in this update