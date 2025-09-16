 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20007375 Edited 17 September 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Line Defense v1.0.11 Update

Gameplay Updates

  • Enemy pieces now match the correct enemies.
  • Knockback resistance now applies to dash collisions.
  • Player ghosts can revive inside Doc’s special.
  • Dashing collision system reworked and fixes for player dashing/Archer head.
  • Snipe and Sharpy now spin with specials while dashing.
  • Added unlock-all-characters cheat.
  • Gold and treasure chest numbers now combine properly.


Visual & UI Improvements

  • Added kill cam action zoom.
  • Revamped text box sprite.
  • Added exit game sprite and fixed credits screen.
  • Fixed/added “To Title” button in menus and shop options.
  • Shop background updated with clouds and swaying trees.


Systems & Balance

  • Created a separate perk shop.
  • Rebalanced difficulties.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2311211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link