17 September 2025 Build 20007303 Edited 17 September 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New shop items

  • This season level-hat that resembles "Crate Your Way"

  • Gear hat that can be extended forever

  • Light bulb hat for smart idéas

  • Tilted head

  • Barrel head

  • Lie Down emote

  • A new trail

Changed files in this update

