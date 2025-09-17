Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where eliminated players could be incorrectly flagged as bots.

Fixed a bug where eliminated players were unflagged as eliminated when spectating.

Bot out rules should work correctly now in manual placement setups.

Community Map Pack

Fixed continent highlighting on Abandoned Crystal Mines,

Fixed incorrect sea lane layering in Drained Great Lakes,

Fixed missing cloud VFX in Crown of the Skies,

Known Issues (these issues will have fixes in our next update)

Botted out players must be eliminated completely to stop them earning higher placements.

Non-host players will not always see bot icons on surrendered or permanently botted out players.

Botted out players in Neutral inactivity behavior games will still deploy instead of skipping their turns.

Thanks again for your feedback on these updates as it helps us get hotfixes in ASAP.

Over and out.

SMG: Team RISK.