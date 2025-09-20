🎭 All Hallows’ Masquerade Soiree Update Notes 🎭
Our biggest update yet is here! Here’s everything coming with this frightfully grand release:
🆕 New Content
9 New Phobies soon to join!
Come the All Hallows' Masquarade Soiree each will be ready to dance (and devour) their way into your collection! Preparations have been made, your invitation to the Soiree Event will arrive soon.
Coffee Added to Jacks
Collecting the 9th central Jack will now include 20 Coffee.
🗺 New Maps
One Large City-Themed and One Large Cemetery-Themed
Two Small Hazard Maps: Featuring poison pools, healing tiles, and lava spaces for intense tactical play.
⚔️ Matchmaking & League Improvements
Matchmaking Optimizations: Reduced the impact of bad-faith behavior for fairer battles.
League Resets: League resets now only affect Sum of All Fears III. Keeping these players safely distanced from Doomsday ratings.
🏆 Season Reward Changes
Gold Season Rewards:
XP rewards have been doubled (2x).
BUG FIX: where rewards could fail to grant a new Phobie . The system will now always attempt to award a new Phobie first, and only give Upgrade Cards if none are available.
Upgrade Card rewards increased by +30% to +100%, scaling by League placement.
☕ Phobie Acceleration
You can now use Coffee to level up any Phobie by any number of levels, up to your vault’s average level.
🗺 Balance Updates
Frosty: Damage lowered to 450/450 (from 500/500).
Blue: Deflate debuff duration increased to 3 turns.
Mildred: Damage increased to 1000 (from 940).
Gargles: Health increased to 1700 (from 1600).
Tri-Volta: Health increased to 1500 (from 1400).
