Preset System Improvements
Added community preset editing - users can now edit the name, description, tags, and games of the presets they shared.
Added a reset option to local presets. This resets each setting saved in the given preset.
Author name is now highlighted if the community preset was made by the user.
Improved multi-line handling in community preset descriptions.
Offset customization
Specify an additional offset for each axis in the mapping settings.
This offsets the centered position by the specified value.
Other small changes
Add credit to the opentrack software in the about tab.
Make error messages more specific.
Log movement and angular speed in the status info panel (top right circle).
Log jitter values in the status panel.
Bug fixes
Fix centering displaying a save as dialog for community presets.
Fix a camera backend bug on Windows.
Block keybind detection when typing in a text field.
Fix a bug where keybinds sometimes do not work.
Verify that no special characters are used when saving a preset locally.
Changed files in this update