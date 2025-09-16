 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20007204 Edited 17 September 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Preset System Improvements

  • Added community preset editing - users can now edit the name, description, tags, and games of the presets they shared.

  • Added a reset option to local presets. This resets each setting saved in the given preset.

  • Author name is now highlighted if the community preset was made by the user.

  • Improved multi-line handling in community preset descriptions.

Offset customization

  • Specify an additional offset for each axis in the mapping settings.

  • This offsets the centered position by the specified value.

Other small changes

  • Add credit to the opentrack software in the about tab.

  • Make error messages more specific.

  • Log movement and angular speed in the status info panel (top right circle).

  • Log jitter values in the status panel.

Bug fixes

  • Fix centering displaying a save as dialog for community presets.

  • Fix a camera backend bug on Windows.

  • Block keybind detection when typing in a text field.

  • Fix a bug where keybinds sometimes do not work.

  • Verify that no special characters are used when saving a preset locally.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3326891
