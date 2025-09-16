 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20007115
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog


- Fixed bug that could cause "ghost" computers of players who had received a game over while connected to any network to persist in the world, potentially causing unexpected behaviors when trying to interact with them.

Server Updates


- Fixed bug that prevented canceling a sniffer with Control+C

- Fixed crash if the library version is not found in port_info

- Fixed regression bug that allowed computer.reboot to be called in a loop, not respecting the restart cooldown time, causing unexpected behavior.

- Fixed bug in the buying/selling of coins that could cause errors in the calculation of money under certain circumstances.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
macOS Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Linux Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Windows 32-bit Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
