Changelog

- Fixed bug that could cause "ghost" computers of players who had received a game over while connected to any network to persist in the world, potentially causing unexpected behaviors when trying to interact with them.



Server Updates

- Fixed bug that prevented canceling a sniffer with Control+C



- Fixed crash if the library version is not found in port_info



- Fixed regression bug that allowed computer.reboot to be called in a loop, not respecting the restart cooldown time, causing unexpected behavior.



- Fixed bug in the buying/selling of coins that could cause errors in the calculation of money under certain circumstances.