[ GENESIS COLLECTION ]

The Genesis Collection is now available, featuring 17 finishes from community contributors.

Access items in the Genesis Collection via the Genesis Uplink Terminal, available as a weekly drop.

[ MAP SCRIPTING ]

Added cs_script, a JavaScript based scripting system for Counter-Strike maps.

Added script_zoo.vmap to demonstrate cs_script usage and functionality.

[ UI ]

Added ability to inspect another player's loadout when spectating.

Added zoom (mousewheel) and pan (shift+drag) to all inspect panels.

[ SOUND ]

Each grenade now has unique higher-fidelity sounds for draw, inspect, pin-pull, and throw.

[ MISC ]

Various improvements to subtick shooting consistency.

Hear that? It's the sound of a new update in CS2... and your grenades, which now have unique higher-fidelity sounds for draw, inspect, pin-pull, and throw. For community map makers, there's a new scripting system available along with some examples for you to check out. All that and more in today's update!

Spectator Loadout

Finally, a reason to be happy your teammates are dead. While you're busy clutching, your teammates can peek at your full loadout, inspect your weapons, and possibly offer you unsolicited fashion advice. Stay alive, and show off the best of your collection!

Genesis Collection

Introducing the Genesis Collection, featuring 17 finishes from community contributors. Genesis Collection items can be accessed via Genesis Uplink Terminals, which are available as a weekly drop.

[See post for Genesis Collection weapon finish previews]