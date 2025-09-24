 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20006921 Edited 24 September 2025 – 22:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

* Fixed a crash involving which piece of the bonus dungeon you solved last.

* Force Push now pushes you over holes again.

* Fixed a crash that could occur when you've cast Fear on the ghost wolf.

* A crash that could occur when a monster had Scrambled Senses fixed.

* Scramble Senses no longer interferes with waiting.

Other changes:

* Escape now dismisses the spellbook shortcut assignment notification dialogue.

* Spellbook now bound to y if you have keyboard shortcuts on.

* Now show a loading screen when loading (because saves on the bonus dungeon were taking a while to load.

* Debug messages trimmed.

Changed files in this update

Linux Magical Diary: Wolf Hall: Linux core Depot 974911
Windows Magical Diary: Wolf Hall: Windows core Depot 974912
macOS Magical Diary: Wolf Hall: Mac Core Depot 974913
