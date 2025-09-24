Fixes:
* Fixed a crash involving which piece of the bonus dungeon you solved last.
* Force Push now pushes you over holes again.
* Fixed a crash that could occur when you've cast Fear on the ghost wolf.
* A crash that could occur when a monster had Scrambled Senses fixed.
* Scramble Senses no longer interferes with waiting.
Other changes:
* Escape now dismisses the spellbook shortcut assignment notification dialogue.
* Spellbook now bound to y if you have keyboard shortcuts on.
* Now show a loading screen when loading (because saves on the bonus dungeon were taking a while to load.
* Debug messages trimmed.
Changed files in this update