Fixes:

* Fixed a crash involving which piece of the bonus dungeon you solved last.

* Force Push now pushes you over holes again.

* Fixed a crash that could occur when you've cast Fear on the ghost wolf.

* A crash that could occur when a monster had Scrambled Senses fixed.

* Scramble Senses no longer interferes with waiting.

Other changes:

* Escape now dismisses the spellbook shortcut assignment notification dialogue.

* Spellbook now bound to y if you have keyboard shortcuts on.

* Now show a loading screen when loading (because saves on the bonus dungeon were taking a while to load.

* Debug messages trimmed.