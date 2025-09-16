Scissorpaw is here! Blood girl evolutions are here! The programmers trying to kill me are here! I have to run!

And you have to run the game to experience all the new changes, detailed list below!

Steam achievements coming soon™, Steam cards and emojis will be available as soon as steam approves them!

Warning! This updates changes make the saved games from previous versions (0.5.16 and below) incompatible. If you want to finish your games, you need to do it before updating the game. You can acess previous release version through Steam Betas system.

Major gameplay changes:

- Updated game UI view.

- Added option to manually enlist units to quests and kick them out.

- Added button allowing to demolish player Structures.

- Major overhaul of decoration system.

- Major map generation changes - rivers, bridges and better cliffs.

- Added new perks: "The Few, The Mighty", "Sun God's Covenant", "Larger Than Life," "Training Arcs," "Gambler's Covenant", "People's Champion" and "Humility".

- Added new player's unit - Yandere! She may need your help somewhere in the wilds.

- Added new player's unit - Scissor Paw! Keep her away from Mooladin, ok..?

- Added new forms to Blood Girl - she starts as a small blob of blood and grows bigger as it feeds on it's host.

- Added some slice of life events - concerts, arguments, duels and betting!

- Added Gambling Hall structure, where you and your adventurers can bet your hard earned gold for a chance at even greater riches!

- Added voice lines for more characters!

Smaller changes and bugfixes:

- Optimized tree rendering and made them look a little better.

- Tweaked ambient occlusion settings for buildings.

- Current behaviour of units on Creature UI will now refresh correctly.

- Fixed issue where same Perk could be offered twice in the same selection.

- Tweaked balance of units fear.

- Added income rate difficulty setting.

- Fixed mysterious cube spawning sometimes during bounty quests. You will be missed Cube-chan.

- Added ability to reorder goal cards by drag and dropping them.

- Tweaked visuals of Perk Cards.

- Smoothed out Fog of War discovery visuals.

- Changed visuals of how units fade into the distance.

- Lowered chances of exploring units walking into a corner and staying there.

- Improved visuals of lights - especially lanterns.

- Fixed bugs where units could cheat death by not attacking with certain perks.

- Fixed hostile spawner buildings not spawning enemies.

- Fixed reroll perks functionality, so that it no longer locks player out of not chosen perks.

- Fixed Gobbo Hideout being unclickable.

- Increased level where Sunflower Knight learns his Sunflower Field special attack from 10 to 20.

- Fixed units not being able to approach Prison Tower.

- Made Lightbringers more likely to explore.

- Added setting allowing players to further limit Blob size.

- Fixed issues preventing player from loading the game. At least some of them - send us your broken saves please!

- Added warning for save version incompatible with application version. You can access previous game versions through Steam Betas system if you want to finish your previous run.