- Slightly increased gravity.

- Increased initial kick charge speed. This should allow a bit snappier passing and shooting.

- Decreased kicking/dribbling/tackling hitbox size. This should nerf defense a little bit.

- Fixed GK dive hitboxes to not save low shots when diving high, and not save high shots when diving low.

- Fixed backwards dive deflection so it should actually be useful to stop chipped shots. Might still need a bit more tweaking.

- Changed GK catches/deflections. The speed threshold for a shot to be deflected by the GK instead of a catch has been increased overall, but now shots will deflect, not catch, even when the ball is in the center of the GK's body.

- Made tweaks to the player model. The shoulders are less wide and the models were made to look a bit slimmer.

- Lots of animation tweaks. Hopefully the game should look and feel better with these tweaks.

- Added the ability to point your finger where you're aiming. Default key is Q.