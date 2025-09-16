 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20006705 Edited 16 September 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Entasy Online 0.2.0 Release Notes:
  • Refreshed settings design.
  • Added 3 creature types: Archer, Mage, Warrior
  • Added use quick item shortcut buttons.
  • Added target nearest enemy setting.
  • Recoded object management system.
  • Increased max level to 2.

