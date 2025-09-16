- Refreshed settings design.
- Added 3 creature types: Archer, Mage, Warrior
- Added use quick item shortcut buttons.
- Added target nearest enemy setting.
- Recoded object management system.
- Increased max level to 2.
Update Version 0.2.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Entasy Online 0.2.0 Release Notes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2246291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update