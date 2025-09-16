Hello -



A very small update, but it smooths out a few rough edges and clears up some confusion:

Hammer can no longer break the computer. That was never the intended behavior, and it should now function as originally designed.

Added a “Are you sure you want to quit?” dialog to prevent accidental exits.

Pressing ESC now cleanly exits the computer interface. This should feel more natural and intuitive.

Thank you, once again, for playing and sharing Hellkind. Even a tiny patch like this comes from paying attention to the way you’re experiencing the game. Every bug report, suggestion, and kind message matters.

From the terminal.

Emir Arkman / Motamot