 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20006694 Edited 16 September 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello -

A very small update, but it smooths out a few rough edges and clears up some confusion:

  • Hammer can no longer break the computer. That was never the intended behavior, and it should now function as originally designed.

  • Added a “Are you sure you want to quit?” dialog to prevent accidental exits.

  • Pressing ESC now cleanly exits the computer interface. This should feel more natural and intuitive.

Thank you, once again, for playing and sharing Hellkind. Even a tiny patch like this comes from paying attention to the way you’re experiencing the game. Every bug report, suggestion, and kind message matters.

From the terminal.

Emir Arkman / Motamot

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3583312
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link