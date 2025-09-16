Updates
- Added a total gold income to the sleep menu
- Added some guards to the town to make hiring doormen easier
- Doormen and bards are now invulnerable
- Increased the number of visitors on the marketplace
- Increased the default amount of NPCs in town to 20
- Added a possibility to pause the game with “P” (don’t be afraid, peeing is on “4”)
- Added a possibility to pause the game via the tavern menu
- Lowered the maximum number of guests on level 3
- Increased the letters of menus to 18
- Set the default of last round to true
- Added some missing points of interest to the map
- Added more variations on the beggars cloth
- Ingredients on the cutting board could now be placed back to the inventory
- Performance improvements
- You only lose fame on open orders when you manually close the tavern
- Separated meals in daily statistics
- You can now talk with your booked bard to play a specific song
Fixes
- Fixed a bug on reservations, where you don’t have special wishes on level 3
- Doormen will not increase the total number of tavern worker anymore
- Guests comment thieves now correctly
- Changed the position and description of the House Rules in the menu
- Fixed a bug, where snacks won’t go to the inventory when throwing into the water barrel
- Removed guards from marketplace visitors to prevent hiring them as a doorman (disappearing)
- Fixed a bug where wrong drinks are placed on preparation areas
- Fixed some bugs with workers filling up snacks and placing them everywhere
- Fixed a bug where performance dropped after picking up gold
- Fixed a bug, where the prepare settings was overwritten when renaming a menu
- Fixed a bug, where dirty serve plates wasn’t removed by workers
- Fixed a bug, where sometimes tips can’t be picked up when an order was open
