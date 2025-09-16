 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20006683 Edited 16 September 2025 – 22:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates


  • Added a total gold income to the sleep menu
  • Added some guards to the town to make hiring doormen easier
  • Doormen and bards are now invulnerable
  • Increased the number of visitors on the marketplace
  • Increased the default amount of NPCs in town to 20
  • Added a possibility to pause the game with “P” (don’t be afraid, peeing is on “4”)
  • Added a possibility to pause the game via the tavern menu
  • Lowered the maximum number of guests on level 3
  • Increased the letters of menus to 18
  • Set the default of last round to true
  • Added some missing points of interest to the map
  • Added more variations on the beggars cloth
  • Ingredients on the cutting board could now be placed back to the inventory
  • Performance improvements
  • You only lose fame on open orders when you manually close the tavern
  • Separated meals in daily statistics
  • You can now talk with your booked bard to play a specific song


Fixes


  • Fixed a bug on reservations, where you don’t have special wishes on level 3
  • Doormen will not increase the total number of tavern worker anymore
  • Guests comment thieves now correctly
  • Changed the position and description of the House Rules in the menu
  • Fixed a bug, where snacks won’t go to the inventory when throwing into the water barrel
  • Removed guards from marketplace visitors to prevent hiring them as a doorman (disappearing)
  • Fixed a bug where wrong drinks are placed on preparation areas
  • Fixed some bugs with workers filling up snacks and placing them everywhere
  • Fixed a bug where performance dropped after picking up gold
  • Fixed a bug, where the prepare settings was overwritten when renaming a menu
  • Fixed a bug, where dirty serve plates wasn’t removed by workers
  • Fixed a bug, where sometimes tips can’t be picked up when an order was open

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3160881
  • Loading history…
