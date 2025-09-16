 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20006610 Edited 16 September 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
New Changes:

- New Map (Nostalgia)
This map is symmetrical. Using dynamic map elements to give and take away paths.
- Updated Map (Precipice)
Precipice's teleporter in room 3 has been raised off the ground, blockout geometry has been smoothed in areas bring the map more shape polish in line with Nostalgia
- New Teleporter
Teleporter now has a fancy new shader and frame, this makes it easier to see and more visually interesting.

Balancing -

The pistol and Burst Rifle have been combined into the 'Marksman Rifle' a slow firing full auto DMR. This is to reduce emphasis on TTK and precision and create a generally more engaging sandbox

Ammo can now be picked up from weapons on the floor, and players can no longer hold two of the same weapon.

Theres a lot of other changes but this is my first build since May so I forgot most of them lol

