- New Map (Nostalgia)

This map is symmetrical. Using dynamic map elements to give and take away paths.

- Updated Map (Precipice)

Precipice's teleporter in room 3 has been raised off the ground, blockout geometry has been smoothed in areas bring the map more shape polish in line with Nostalgia

- New Teleporter

Teleporter now has a fancy new shader and frame, this makes it easier to see and more visually interesting.



Balancing -



The pistol and Burst Rifle have been combined into the 'Marksman Rifle' a slow firing full auto DMR. This is to reduce emphasis on TTK and precision and create a generally more engaging sandbox



Ammo can now be picked up from weapons on the floor, and players can no longer hold two of the same weapon.



Theres a lot of other changes but this is my first build since May so I forgot most of them lol