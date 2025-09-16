Hey gamers!
First of all i want to say thank you to all of you who decided to buy Seeker of the Ruins!ːsteamhappyː
For today we have a small patch:
Bug fixes:
Game crashing when starting "The Forge"
Other:
Wording issues
