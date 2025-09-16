 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20006598
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey gamers!
First of all i want to say thank you to all of you who decided to buy Seeker of the Ruins!ːsteamhappyː

For today we have a small patch:

Bug fixes:

  • Game crashing when starting "The Forge"

Other:

  • Wording issues

