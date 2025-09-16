- Increased Warp Battle points in 1992 mode to 250k
- Fixed missing music after Warp Battle in 1992 mode
- Reduced enemy bullet speed slightly in 1992 mode
- Secondary weapon now remains at minimum 3 after death in 1992 mode
- Added automatic stealth activation after defeating a level boss
- Fixed unlocked specials list not displaying when offline
- Removed enemies from the bonus stage
- Increased music volume for Level 5’s first boss
- Fixed issue where pressing the upgrade button just before death caused an unintended downgrade
Update 1.2.3
Update notes via Steam Community
