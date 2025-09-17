 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20006480 Edited 17 September 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added 'v' shortcut for the vault
- Added 2 more Vault tabs
- Empire Items Collector Achievements now requires 40 items instead of 50
- Banishment spell now excludes the caster
- Fixed a few issues with armor adding HP
- Failing Final Judgment on Pet now releases it

