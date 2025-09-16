Fun news, adventurers!



I've finally got round to adding several new easter eggs into the game :)



These are quite meaningful and personal to me, while a couple delve into Neyyah's inner workings - what makes the world tick, etc ;)



More of this will be explored in a digital art book eventually, which will be available on the Neyyah Steam page.



If you've played through the game, now's a great time to jump back in and get exploring again! There's definitely more than one route to take through Neyyah!



.YY.