Fun news, adventurers!
I've finally got round to adding several new easter eggs into the game :)
These are quite meaningful and personal to me, while a couple delve into Neyyah's inner workings - what makes the world tick, etc ;)
More of this will be explored in a digital art book eventually, which will be available on the Neyyah Steam page.
If you've played through the game, now's a great time to jump back in and get exploring again! There's definitely more than one route to take through Neyyah!
.YY.
Easter Eggs Added!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update