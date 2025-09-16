 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20006444 Edited 16 September 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fun news, adventurers!

I've finally got round to adding several new easter eggs into the game :)

These are quite meaningful and personal to me, while a couple delve into Neyyah's inner workings - what makes the world tick, etc ;)

More of this will be explored in a digital art book eventually, which will be available on the Neyyah Steam page.

If you've played through the game, now's a great time to jump back in and get exploring again! There's definitely more than one route to take through Neyyah!

