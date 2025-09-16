 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20006416 Edited 16 September 2025 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Trench Face can now be played in Ukrainian!

Credit to Paul "Bochka" K.

Spanish will be uploaded tonight.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows Ukrainian Depot 3894173
