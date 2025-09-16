Hello!

After way too many delays and technical issues, the long awaited Leaderboard update is finally here!

Who's #1? It's not actually me.

See how you stack up against other players on the global leaderboards!

At launch, there are two leaderboards available to show off your skills: Classic (No Mutators) and Mutator Roulette. Mutator-enabled leaderboards will be coming at a later date, whenever I'm able to work out the technical issues with them.

You can also challenge other players, which will copy their run settings and give you a chance to beat their high score! If you want to read more about how challenges work, check out this post:

For Supporter Pack owners, you'll be able to flex your Supporter status on the leaderboards with a gold name! It won't make you any better at the game though.

Always believe in your soooooul.

If you want this and some other optional goodies, you can grab the Supporter Pack here:

Finally (and unrelated to leaderboards), I also added Ricochet Rounds support for the Laser Gun:

I used this gif in a previous announcement so I'll make the most of it.

Working on this update alone has been incredibly challenging, so I wasn't able to squeeze in much else with this patch. Hopefully, I'll be able to add some things here and there more regularly in the future.

But anyways, here's the rest of the patch notes!

Size: 4.7 MB

Tweaks & Additions

Added Leaderboards! See who the top players are in the Classic (No Mutators) and Mutator Roulette leaderboards . Challenge other players to copy their run settings and beat their high scores.

The Laser Gun can now ricochet with the Ricochet Rounds mutator enabled.

Updated the localization files.

Fixes

Fixed being able to softlock the Game Over screen by pausing exactly one frame before you died. (I have no idea how Tryx managed to do this.)

Fixed the Ricochet Rounds mutator not applying if a projectile hit a wall too early.

Fixed icons on the Play menu blocking mouse focus and input.

Fixed an issue with Mutator Roulette's duplicate protection that could cause runs to differ even with the same seed.

As always, thank you for playing the game, and an extra thank you to the playtesters who helped me catch some bugs with the Leaderboards!

Zdann